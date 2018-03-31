Fall Sergej und Julja Skripal: Russland hat 27 Fragen

Wo bleiben die Antworten?

Russland hat Großbritannien am 30. März aufgefordert, 27 Fragen zum Fall des in Salisbury vergifteten Ex-Doppelagenten Sergej Skripal und dessen Tochter Julja zu klären. Durchaus kritische und absolut berechtigte Fragen, die in sogenannten Leitmedien pseudochristlicher (Werte-)Prägung, allesamt dem transatlantischen russophoben Angriffsbündnis NATO willfährig, entweder völlig ignoriert oder höchstens ansatzweise zitiert werden. Warum? Cui bono?

Man findet die Fragen auf der Webseite der russischen Botschaft in London. Die den Briten gestellten Fragen der Russen sollten in die Öffentlichkeit getragen werden, deshalb werden sie hier veröffentlicht. Habe auch gleich eine deutsch- und französischsprachige Übersetzung der 27 Fragen angefertigt mit der Bitte um Verbreitung.

_____________

EMBASSY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

6/7 Kensington Palace Gardens, London, W8 4QP

www.rusemb.org.uk

PRESS RELEASES AND NEWS

30.03.2018

+++Embassy Press Officer on unanswered questions regarding the Salisbury poisoning+++

Question: At yesterday's briefing, the Official Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Embassy had asked quite a few questions that remain unanswered. What are those questions?

Answer: Indeed, we are witnessing a blatant violation by the UK of its international obligations under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the 1968 bilateral Consular Convention. We have not received a response to our multiple questions and requests made through diplomatic notes. Failure by Britain to engage in normal diplomatic exchange with the Embassy on this matter is regrettable.

The questions to which we are awaiting answers are as follows:

1) What is Mr and Ms Skripal's exact diagnosis and condition?

Was ist die genaue Diagnose und der Zustand von Herrn und Frau Skripal?

Quel est le diagnostic et l'état exact de M. et Mme Skripal?

2) What treatment are they receiving?

Wie werden sie behandelt?

Quel est le traitement qu'ils reçoivent?

3) Is that treatment the same as that provided to Sgt Nick Bailey?

Ist das die gleiche Behandlung wie bei Sergeant Nick Bailey?

Ce traitement est-il le même que celui du sergent Nick Bailey?

4) Is it true that Yulia Skripal has regained consciousness and can communicate, eat and drink?

Stimmt es, dass Yulia Skripal wieder zu Bewusstsein gekommen ist und kommunizieren, essen und trinken kann?

Est-il vrai que Yulia Skripal a repris conscience et peut communiquer, manger et boire?

5) Mr Bailey has been discharged, Yulia Skripal is getting better, but why is Sergei Skripal still in a critical condition?

Herr Bailey wurde entlassen, und Yulia Skripal geht es besser, aber warum ist Sergei Skripal immer noch in einem kritischen Zustand?

M. Bailey a été déchargé, Yulia Skripal s'améliore, mais pourquoi Sergei Skripal est-il toujours dans un état critique?

6) Did Mr Bailey, Mr Skripal and Ms Skripal receive antidotes?

Haben Herr Bailey, Herr Skripal und Frau Skripal Gegenmittel erhalten?

M. Bailey, M. Skripal et Mme Skripal ont-ils reçu des antidotes?

7) Which antidotes?

Welche Gegenmittel?

Quels antidotes?

8) How were the right antidotes identified?

Wie wurden die richtigen Gegenmittel ermittelt?

Comment les bons antidotes ont-ils été identifiés?

9) Did they actually help or harm?

Haben sie wirklich geholfen oder geschadet?

Ont-ils vraiment aidé ou nui?

10) The Embassy immediately informed the FCO that Mr Skripal's niece has been enquiring of her uncle's and cousin's health. Why have the authorities ignored her?

Die Botschaft informierte das FCO sofort, dass die Nichte von Herrn Skripal sich nach der Gesundheit ihres Onkels und Cousins erkundigt hat. Warum haben die Behörden sie ignoriert?

L'ambassade a immédiatement informé le FCO que la nièce de M. Skripal s'enquiert de la santé de son oncle et de son cousin. Pourquoi les autorités l'ont ignorée?

11) Why are there no photos/videos confirming that the Skripals are alive and at hospital?

Warum gibt es keine Fotos/Videos, die bestätigen, dass die Skripals am Leben und im Krankenhaus sind?

Pourquoi n'y a-t-il pas de photos/vidéos confirmant que les Skripals sont vivants et à l'hôpital?

12) Did the Skripals agree on Salisbury CCTV footage to be shown on TV?

Haben die Skripals zugestimmt, dass Salisbury CCTV-Material im Fernsehen gezeigt wird?

Est-ce que les Skripals se sont mis d'accord sur les images de Salisbury CCTV qui seront diffusées à la télévision?

13) If not, who agreed on their behalf?

Wenn nicht, wer hat in ihrem Namen zugestimmt?

Si ce n'est pas le cas, qui a accepté en leur nom?

14) Can that person also agree on hospital photos/videos to be published?

Kann diese Person auch der Veröffentlichung von Krankenhausfotos/Videos zustimmen?

Cette personne peut-elle aussi s'entendre sur les photos/vidéos de l'hôpital à publier?

15) Why are consuls not allowed to see the Skripals?

Warum dürfen Konsuln die Skripals nicht sehen?

Pourquoi les consuls n'ont-ils pas le droit de voir les Skripals?

16) How are doctors protected against chemical exposure?

Wie werden Ärzte vor chemischer Belastung geschützt?

Comment les médecins sont-ils protégés contre l'exposition aux produits chimiques?

17) Can consuls use the same protection?

Können Konsuln den gleichen Schutz verwenden?

Les consuls peuvent-ils utiliser la même protection?

18) Where, how and by whom were blood samples collected from the Skripals?

Wo, wie und von wem wurden bei den Skripals Blutproben entnommen?

Où, comment et par qui ont été prélevés les échantillons de sang des Skripals?

19) How was it documented?

Wie wurde es dokumentiert?

Comment a-t-elle été documentée?

20) Who can certify that the data is credible?

Wer kann bestätigen, dass die Daten glaubwürdig sind?

Qui peut certifier que les données sont crédibles?

21) How can we be sure that the chain of custody was up to international standards?

Wie können wir sicher sein, dass die CoC den internationalen Standards entspricht?

Comment pouvons-nous être sûrs que la chaîne de contrôle était conforme aux normes internationales?

22) Through what methods did experts identify the substance so quickly?

Mit welchen Methoden haben Experten die Substanz so schnell identifiziert?

Grâce à quelles méthodes les experts ont-ils identifié la substance si rapidement?

23) Had they possessed a sample against which to test the substance?

Hatten sie eine Probe, gegen die sie die Substanz testen konnten?

Avaient-ils en leur possession un échantillon pour tester la substance?

24) Where had that sample come from?

Wo kam die Probe her?

D'où venait cet échantillon?

25) Nerve agents act immediately. Why was it not the case with the Skripals?

Nervenkampfstoffe wirken sofort. Warum war das bei den Skripals nicht der Fall?

Les agents neurotoxiques agissent immédiatement. Pourquoi n'était-ce pas le cas avec les Skripals?

26) Leaks suggest the Skripals were poisoned at a pub, at a restaurant, in their car, at the airport, at home... Which version is the official one?

Undichte Stellen deuten darauf hin, dass die Skripals in einem Pub, in einem Restaurant, im Auto, am Flughafen, zu Hause vergiftet wurden.... Welche Version ist die offizielle?

Les taches de fuite indiquent que les scénarios ont été empoisonnés dans un pub, un restaurant, une voiture, un aéroport, une maison... Quelle est la version officielle?

27) How to reconcile quick political moves with Scotland Yard's statement that the investigation will take "months"?

Wie lassen sich schnelle politische Schritte mit der Aussage von Scotland Yard vereinbaren, dass die Untersuchung "Monate" dauern wird?

Comment concilier des mouvements politiques rapides avec la déclaration de Scotland Yard selon laquelle l'enquête prendra des "mois"?

EMBASSY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

6/7 Kensington Palace Gardens, London, W8 4QP

www.rusemb.org.uk

Quelle der Pressemitteilung / Source du communiqué de presse >> https://www.rusemb.org.uk/fnapr/6443

Deutsch- und französischsprachige Übersetzung: KN-ADMIN Helmut Schnug.

► Wichtige Lesetipps:

"Die Wahrheit über die SCL Group und US-Tochtergesellschaft Cambridge Analytica" von Julie Hyland >> weiter.

"Der Giftanschlag von Salisbury – Hintergründe ohne Tatsachen" von Russlandforscher Kai Ehlers >> weiter.

"Giftanschlag auf Sergei Skripal: Was steckt hinter den britischen und amerikanischen Ultimaten gegen Russland?" von Alex Lantier >> weiter.

"Inszenierter Anschlag gegen Sergei Skripal? Großbritannien weist 23 russische Diplomaten aus" von Chris Marsden >> weiter.

"Abrüsten? Nö, doch nicht" >> von Matthias Höhn >> weiter.



► Bild- und Grafikquellen:

1. Wappen der Russischen Föderation - Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation. Quelle: Wikimedia Commons. This work is not an object of copyright according to article 1259 of Book IV of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation No. 230-FZ of December 18, 2006. Shall not be objects of copyright: news reports on events and facts, which have a purely informational character.